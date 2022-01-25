The Kapil Sharma Show has come to be one of the greatest and most hilarious talk shows in the Indian Television Industry. This week, the show is all set to be graced by the ‘sharks’ from the show, Shark Tank India – a show which also has turned out to be a huge hit for Sony TV. During the episode, we see one of the sharks, Ashneer Grover taking a hilarious jab at the host, as he shows a hilarious side of himself to the audience.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the show Shark Tank India is inspired by the international version of it. The show features aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a group of investors and persuading them to fund the idea. The show comes on weekdays at 9 pm and has a runtime of 45 minutes.

Advertisement

Well on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host is seen welcoming the sharks from Shark Tank India. During the meetup, while Kapil was inquiring Anupam Mittal about his startups Sagai.com and Shaadi.com, we witnessed Ashneer Grover pulling the comedian’s leg.

Shark Tank fame, Ashneer Grover, while talking to Kapil said, “Pehla lockdown hua toh aapka ek baby hua, dusre mein ek aur. (You had your first baby in the first lockdown and the next one in the second lockdown.) Yeh jo ‘off’ ka button (referring to the symbol on his T-Shirt) aapki wife ne yaha lagaya hai ya nasbandi kendre wale laga ke chala gaye? (Did your wife put the ‘off’ button or population control authorities placed it there).” This comment brought in a huge wave of applause and laughter all around the stage. Even Kapil Sharma was seen in splits reacting to the shocking response from the Shark Tank India’s panel member.

Woah, that was surely some hilarious dig!

Shark Tank India aired its first episode on 20th December 2021. Since then, the show has reached soaring heights, becoming one of the highest-rated shows on Sony Television. Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma show continues to win the hearts of its fans with amazing performances every weekend.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Ram Kapoor’s ‘Reel Wife’ Sakshi Tanwar Was Presumed As His ‘Real Wife’ By Many, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube