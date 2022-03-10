If there’s one show that has become a rage on television and social media is Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. The show has a massive fan base among the audiences and fans have been loving it ever since the beginning. Recently, Anagha Bhosale who played the role of Nandini has left the show and reacting to the same is now her co-star Madalsa Sharma who plays a pivotal role of Kavya in the StarPlus show. Scroll below to read what she has to say.

Fans love the chemistry between Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (played by Ganguly) and often trend their mushy videos on social media. Anagha’s abrupt exit from the show has left the fans surprised and her revelation came as a shock to all the fans of the show.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya reacted to Anagha Bhosale’s exit from Anupamaa and said, “I don’t think that is true, I haven’t heard about it.”

When asked if she ever thought of quitting acting too, Madalsa Sharma said, “It depends on every individual because there are challenges in every industry, but giving up or quitting is not an option. I mean we all face challenges in every industry, but if we have that survival attitude we managed to stay. So that indeed depends on your choice. At the and it’s all about your choice.”

The Anupamaa actress continued and said, “My parents have always been supportive. My family has always been rooted in this industry and this is the reason I have survived. When you get your parents to support you manage to get everything. It’s not that I have had an easy journey, I fight every day even in my day to day life and to survive and even in my professional life. But for me quitting was never an option.”

Meanwhile, Anagha Bhosale opened up on the politics and unhealthy competition in the entertainment industry and cited the same as the reason behind her leaving the acting industry.

What are your thoughts on Madalsa Sharma reacting to Anagha’s exit from Anupamaa? Tell us in the space below.

