Anupamaa Gets Heavily Trolled For Its ‘Unacceptable’ Twist In Rupali Ganguli’s Life – Read On
Anupamaa Gets Heavily Trolled For Its ‘Unacceptable’ Twist In Rupali Ganguli’s Life ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Looks like, the makers of Anupamaa have really upset the fans. The show that stars Rupali Ganguli, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa among many others, has been ruling the TRP charts ever since it has gone on air. The makers leave no stone unturned to keep us hooked to the TV sets and eagerly wait for the next day’s episode to air.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of the show, Anu was seen breaking the news of her marriage with Anuj Kapadia to the family. But looks like fans are highly disappointed with the latest twist that the makers have introduced in Anupama and Anuj’s love story. Fans want love birds to get married and build their new life, but it’s the Shah family drama that’s pulling her back from doing so. During the recent episode, Anu is being emotionally blackmailed to stay at the Shah house to take care of her daughter-in-law Kinjal.

Advertisement

Well, Baa’s statement to Anupamaa about pregnant Kinjal has left fans in fumes so much so that they have decided to go on a break and not watch the show. Tweeting about the same, a user said he is now on a break of one week, “#Anupamaa. Since their is no #MaAn i am taking a break for a week or more, can not bear more of this drama and cannot see Anu back into Shah and standing with V ridiculous and losing all the self respect.”

While another said, “It’s insane how much Samar is like a mini Anuj in a lot of ways. The way he was so mature & sweet today has all my heart. In fact Samar has got the best of Anuj & Anu in him in most ways & is like THEIR son. Nothing can convince me otherwise. Anupamaa • #AnujKapadia”

He wrote in the next tweet, “Nobody compare my Anuj Kapadia with every other ML like please spare me the horror. The man is on a league of his own and cannot be put in the same platform as the others. Like he literally walked, so others could run. LIKE PLEASE STOP. #Anupamaa • #AnujKapadia”

Another Tweet read, “How about we skip the fiance stage and go straight from BF to Husband! And even better if these 2 just go and get married and go home and inform Shah family. So cut out days of nonsense and replace with one blowout session and no choice but to move on”

Must Read: Sam Bombay Hints At Poonam Pandey’s Infidelity; Says, “Has She Accused Other Men Of Assult? Yes, There’s A Pattern”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out