Looks like, the makers of Anupamaa have really upset the fans. The show that stars Rupali Ganguli, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa among many others, has been ruling the TRP charts ever since it has gone on air. The makers leave no stone unturned to keep us hooked to the TV sets and eagerly wait for the next day’s episode to air.

In the latest episode of the show, Anu was seen breaking the news of her marriage with Anuj Kapadia to the family. But looks like fans are highly disappointed with the latest twist that the makers have introduced in Anupama and Anuj’s love story. Fans want love birds to get married and build their new life, but it’s the Shah family drama that’s pulling her back from doing so. During the recent episode, Anu is being emotionally blackmailed to stay at the Shah house to take care of her daughter-in-law Kinjal.

Well, Baa’s statement to Anupamaa about pregnant Kinjal has left fans in fumes so much so that they have decided to go on a break and not watch the show. Tweeting about the same, a user said he is now on a break of one week, “#Anupamaa. Since their is no #MaAn i am taking a break for a week or more, can not bear more of this drama and cannot see Anu back into Shah and standing with V ridiculous and losing all the self respect.”

While another said, “It’s insane how much Samar is like a mini Anuj in a lot of ways. The way he was so mature & sweet today has all my heart. In fact Samar has got the best of Anuj & Anu in him in most ways & is like THEIR son. Nothing can convince me otherwise. Anupamaa • #AnujKapadia”

It’s insane how much Samar is like a mini Anuj in a lot of ways. The way he was so mature & sweet today has all my heart. In fact Samar has got the best of Anuj & Anu in him in most ways & is like THEIR son. 🥺❤️ Nothing can convince me otherwise.#Anupamaa • #AnujKapadia — 𝗦. (@ohmoresaiyaan) March 4, 2022

He wrote in the next tweet, “Nobody compare my Anuj Kapadia with every other ML like please spare me the horror. The man is on a league of his own and cannot be put in the same platform as the others. Like he literally walked, so others could run. LIKE PLEASE STOP. #Anupamaa • #AnujKapadia”

Nobody compare my Anuj Kapadia with every other ML like please spare me the horror. The man is on a league of his own and cannot be put in the same platform as the others. Like he literally walked, so others could run. LIKE PLEASE STOP. 👀🔪🧿#Anupamaa • #AnujKapadia — 𝗦. (@ohmoresaiyaan) March 4, 2022

Another Tweet read, “How about we skip the fiance stage and go straight from BF to Husband! And even better if these 2 just go and get married and go home and inform Shah family. So cut out days of nonsense and replace with one blowout session and no choice but to move on”

Am all in for this. Bahut festivals mana liye family k saath. Ab bas dono kahin door jake Holi manao. Get drunk, get married, whatever rocks their boat. Just get away for a day. #Anupamaa #MaAn https://t.co/ovfMMh1mfS — shubhada kanchan (@KanShubs) March 4, 2022

Anuj doesn’t deserve Anu if she has 2 bear d burden of Shahs evry step of d way 2day its kinjal 2morrow it b baa or pakhi den samar!dey will all come in semi circle coz dey knw anu will leave her life fr them!She has to make Anuj her priority or never marry him #Anupamaa #MaAn — 𝕤𝕒𝕓𝕚 𝕤𝕒𝕪𝕤💬 (@sabi_1605) March 4, 2022

I hate baa. People like Baa r the reason y girls can't live with MIL's. She was boasting to Rakhi abt how she does all the work but now she is thinking of calling back Anupama to once again make her work like a slave. Yikes. Baa is such a selfish hypocrite. #Anupamaa — Cinema Therapy (@moviesadmirer) March 4, 2022

According to Baa #Anupamaa is just meant to be taken for granted as per their whims n fancies. She is a human being after all and not an object as they've been treating her for all these years 😭 — Princess82 (@MaAn_is_Sukoon) March 4, 2022

