Poonam Pandey has been making a lot of accusations against her husband Sam Bombay. It all began when the duo went to Goa for their honeymoon and she accused her husband of molestation. They parted ways but got back together after some time. Now, the hubby is opening up about all the assault allegations made against him inside the Lock Upp house.

As most know, Poonam has made several allegations against Sam inside the Lock Upp house. She has claimed that her husband would drink day and night. He would then beat her, and she’s been hit at the same spot on the head so many times that she suffered a brain haemorrhage.

To begin with, Sam Bombay in a conversation with ETimes TV opened up about getting back together with Poonam Pandey. He began, “We both have too much ego. And, there is one problem. My wife has all the qualities except loyalty. So until and unless I get that…”

Did Sam Bombay just hint at Poonam Pandey’s infidelity? Just not that, he also accused her of following a pattern in her relationships.

“Loyalty is not a big word; it’s the basis of any relationship. Without loyalty there is no trust and honesty, and then there’s failure. Good guys don’t make it. You have to be a bad boy. That’s how you survive. Has she ever complained about me cheating with anybody? I have had multiple relationships with celebrities bigger than Poonam. Has anybody accused me of assault? Never. Has Poonam been accused by other men of assault? Yes. So there’s a pattern here. And this is what the police told me; I had no idea about this,” Sam Bombay added.

The husband went on to claim that he and Poonam Pandey may b*tch about each other, but they’re madly in love.

Quite an unseen relationship, isn’t it?

