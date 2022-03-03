Bollywood stars enjoy massive fan followings and earn hefty paychecks for their work. They even got a lot of attention for owning swanky cars. However, TV stars are not far behind either. Stars like Kapil Sharma and Ram Kapoor own a fleet of cars at eye-watering prices.

Owning a car is a status symbol among the rich. It’s only natural that these TV stars flaunt their swanky wheels on the roads of Mumbai, as the onlookers gaze at them. So let’s take a look at Top 5 stars who own luxurious cars.

Shweta Tiwari

She is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry. The actress is well known for appearing as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She owns a BMW 7 which starts from ₹ 1.70 Crore.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dhooper is well known for his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. As per reports, he owns G-Wagon 63 AMG which costs around Rs 2.40 crores.

Shaheer Sheikh

Sheikh is one of the TV actors who enjoys a massive fan following, especially female fans. His appearance as Arjuna in Mahabharat received widespread acclaim. He recently made headlines for stepping into the shoes of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manav for the show Pavitra Rishta 2. She owns a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet. The base model of the luxury sedan is priced at Rs 70 Lakh.

Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the highly watched comedy shows on Indian Television. People love him for his on-spot comic timing. He owns a Mercedes Benz S350, priced at around Rs 1.42 crores.

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor has been in the TV industry for more than a decade. His appearance in Bade Acche Lagte Hain was loved by many. He often made his presence felt with strong characters not only on Tv but also in films. He owns a Porsche 911 Carrera S that comes with a price tag of Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom- Mumbai).

