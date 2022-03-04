Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp is already a hit amongst viewers. Be it Sara Khan and her brewing romance with co-contestant Shivam Sharma or Nisha Rawal’s accusations against Karan Mehra, the show is grabbing headlines all over. Amidst it all, now Poonam Pandey is giving it back to trolls shaming her videos. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Poonam is currently inside the Lock Upp house. The actress has made a lot of noise over her revelation of facing a brain haemorrhage. She revealed that her husband Sam Bombay would drink from day to night and then hit her at the same place in the head.

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey was seen sharing her plans of settling in the US with co-contestants Tehseen Poonawalla and Anjali Arora. She then opened up on being shamed by netizens over shedding her clothes or flaunting her figure.

Poonam Pandey was heard saying, “If you tell me just because I show off my body and shed clothes, I am shameless, I will never agree with you. I feel people who shame others and make others feel bad are shameless.”

Tehseen Poonawalla then went on to add that people who talk ill about Poonam are the same who download and watch her videos. To this, the actress added, “I agree with you, 60 million impressions, 200 million a month aise toh nahi aate na. Who are these hidden followers. These people watch my videos in the night and in the morning when they wake up, they start trolling and commenting against me. I want to know who is Besharam, they or me.”

Poonam also gave a message to society worrying about her marriage, children and said it’s her life and she will handle it all!

