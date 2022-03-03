Urfi Javed never leaves a chance to grab everyone’s attention with her utterly bizarre fashion choices. More than anything less, if Urfi made news for anything is for her weirdly designed clothes. Time and again the actress has made heads turn with the clothes that she chooses to wear every time she steps out.

But her recent outing has gained her praise. Unbelievable, right? After surprising fans with her weird dressing sense, every now and then, Urfi is now in the news as netizens can’t help but shower praises.

This afternoon, Urfi Javed stepped out in an all-black outfit. The reality star wore a simple black deep neck full sleeves crop top which she paired with short skirts. Urfi rounded off her look with heels while keeping her hair open. Soon after her latest pics surfaced on the web netizens couldn’t help but shower praises on her.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “This is the first time I thought she wore something logical,” while another user commented, “Aaj toh hot lag rhi hai and beautiful bhi (Looking hot and beautiful today).”

A netizen even said, “Chalo aaj to theek thak pehna hai”

Another said, “First time iske kapade thode sahi type lage nice ha.” Watch the video below:

Recently, Urfi Javed in her interview opened up about having self-doubts. During her conversation with media, she said, “If you read articles about me, they’re like ‘Urfi Javed ne ashleelta ki hadde paar ki, nangi utar aayi, goes braless.’ Since when did we start talking about a women’s undergarment? Why you writing articles about my undergarments bro?”

“Maine chaddi, bra nahi pehni usse tumko kya matlab hai? Tumne apni chaddi pehni hai na, uska khayal rakho. So don’t you think the media is responsible in a way for how people talk about me? If you’re feeding that too people, aap logo ko bata rahe ho ki mai kitni badi sl*t hu, toh log wahi sochenge na,” she had added.

Coming back to her look how much would you rate it out of 10? Well, for her fans it’s totally a 10 on 10 look. But do you agree?

