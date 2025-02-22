Poonam Pandey and scandals go hand in hand. She recently went viral for her wardrobe malfunction and even faked her death to draw attention towards cervical cancer. A fan tried to kiss the social media sensation in a viral video. While she was in disbelief, netizens brutally trolled her and claimed the moment was scripted. Scroll below for the hot scoop!

What went wrong?

The Lock Upp contestant looked red-hot in a body-hugging red dress with a deep plunging neckline. She paired her attire with a denim jacket and golden stilettos. Poonam was seen getting out of her luxury car and posing for the paparazzi before entering the Mumbai restaurant for her lunch date.

But things went out of control as a male fan came close to Poonam Pandey for a selfie. She agreed to the click, but he almost came close to her face to plant a kiss on her cheek. The Lock Upp participant pushed him away and walked a distance to rescue herself. Her team could be later seen reprimanding the fan.

Netizens brutally troll Poonam Pandey

Considering Poonam‘s cold reaction, netizens refused to believe the mishap was real. Many claimed it was a planted controversy for publicity and slammed her.

A user wrote, “Pta chl rhi hai ki scripted hai”

Another wrote, “fully scripted..”

“50 रूपये काट रे बाबा इसकी overacting के,” reacted a user.

A social media user trolled, “Kabhi kabhar Garib Aadmi ko Khush kr diya kro Punam Pandey”

“Scripted and overacting,” another reacted.

“Kiss karna hota to itna slow motion me nhi leta,” another pointed out.

A user reacted, “Sala public property samjh raha hai”

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey left fans shocked with her death news in February 2024. She pulled off a publicity stunt to create awareness about the disease.

