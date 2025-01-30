Many Bollywood celebrities have witnessed the 2025 Prayag Kumbh Mela. Bobby Deol recently urged more Indians to participate in the spiritual event, while Mamta Kulkarni was anointed the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada. Now, internet personality Poonam Pandey has taken a dip in the Ganga and netizens are in disbelief. Scroll below for the latest scoop.

As most know, Kumbh Mela is the largest gathering in the world, celebrating a full revolution of the Jupiter. It is scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Visitors are not only limited to India but all across the world. Recently, even Coldplay member Chris Martin was seen with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson in Prayagraj. Suresh Raina, Khali, Amit Shah, Anil Ambani, Hema Malini, and Remo D’Souza were among other renowned personalities who visited the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago and shared glimpses of her shahi snan. She could be seen wearing a black t-shirt with ‘mahakal’ written all over it. The controversial personality paired it up with blue denim.

The carousel post also featured Poonam Pandey feeding the pigeons and visiting the viral Naga Baba at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. In one of her Instagram stories, she could be seen folding her hands during her shahi snan and wrote “saare paap dhul gaye mere” in the caption.

Netizens were in disbelief to see Poonam at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

A user reacted, “सौ चुहे खाके बिल्ली चली हज”

Another questioned, “Dhul gaya paap ?! “

“Subhe ka bhula raat ko vapas ghr aaye to poochna kya,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “Hahahaha…. Ye swarg jaakr indra dev ko khush kregi”

“तुम्हारे पाप ऐसे है जो कभी धोए नाही जा सकते,” another reacted.

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey recently made a lot of noise over her wardrobe malfunction during Divya Agarwal‘s party.

