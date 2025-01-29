Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended a Sundaya Sunday event in Dubai at the Global Village. He entertained fans during the event, and pictures and videos from it have been shared on social media. One video shows Shah Rukh calling South Indian stars his ‘friends.’

Shah Rukh is smiling in the video posted by a fan on X (formerly Twitter). Fans cheer for him as he addresses them. He speaks to people from Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. He says, “I have a lot of friends from South India. Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Yash, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Thalapathy, Rajinikanth sir, Kamal Haasan sir…”

Shah Rukh then requests that these actors stop dancing so fast. It’s hard for me to keep up with them.” Fans were excited to hear him mention these actors as his friends and many fan pages of these actors shared the video.

At the event, Shah Rukh also talked about his upcoming film King. He shared that Siddharth Anand, who directed Pathaan, will direct King. Shah Rukh confirmed that he has taken over the project from Sujoy Ghosh. He said, “I’m not just shooting it here; I’m shooting it in Mumbai when I return in a couple of months.”

Shah Rukh praised his director, Siddharth Anand. He said, “Siddharth is very strict. He made Pathaan, so he is very strict.” Shah Rukh added, “He said, ‘Don’t tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.’”

Although Shah Rukh didn’t reveal details about the film, he promised it would entertain fans. He assured the audience they would have fun. King is expected to star Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. However, the makers have not officially announced the project or the cast.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2023 film Dunki.

