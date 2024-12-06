Comedian Sunil Pal grabbed a lot of headlines recently after he claimed that he was kidnapped by some people who demanded a 7.5 lakh ransom. This was after the comedian went missing on Tuesday (December 3), after which his wife filed a missing person complaint at the police station. Sunil returned home on Wednesday and made these shocking claims to the police authorities, who are now investigating the matter. However, Pal has had his own share of some controversies before. H had once come under the scanner for making homophobic statements against comedian Tanmay Bhatt’s show.

What Did Tanmay Bhatt Do?

Back in 2016, Tanmay Bhatt had sparked a major fiasco after he had allegedly mocked Bharat Ratna awardees Sachin Tendulkar and the late Lata Mangeshkar in his Snapchat video. As the video received some backlash, Sunil Pal also joined the bandwagon to criticize the former AIB founder. However, his homophobic statements while doing so did not go down well with many people.

Sunil Pal’s Statement Against Tanmay Bhatt

As part of a panel discussion on a news channel, Sunil Pal received a lot of brickbats for dragging the LGBT community while calling out Tanmay Bhatt. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge winner had said on air, “Half the audience of Tanmay Bhat are gays and lesbians who like his sort of comedy because as it is, they want to only dirty the society.” His comments received a lot of flak from the fans as well as from the stand-up comedy fraternity.

Comedian Aditi Mittal has taken a dig at Sunil Pal, tweeting, “Sunil Pal is so right about all standup comedians being gays and lesbians. Cause we all have a bit of queer inside us and we are proud of it. Screenwriter Amogh Ranadive further had also tweeted, “Lol, I have seen Sunil Pal live, and I was embarrassed at how crass he was.” Apart from this, he had also grabbed a lot of eyeballs for targeting comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui at the premiere episode of the reality show Lock Upp.

