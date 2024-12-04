Let’s be honest: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah wouldn’t have been a fun ride with Dilip Joshi. The veteran actor has been part of the show since the beginning, and even in our wildest dreams, we can’t imagine any other person essaying the role of Jethalal. However, several years back, the actor was in the news due to his noticeable weight loss, which also left fans worried about his health. Here’s a throwback to it!

We all know that Jethalal is a big foodie and loves to satisfy the hunger of his taste buds. When it comes to Jalebi Fafda, no superpower in the world can stop him from gorging on it. This love for food has been an important part of Jethalal’s character, and Dilip, being a foodie in real life, completely suits the character. However, there came a time when the actor decided to make healthy changes to his diet and shed some extra kilos.

In 2019, Dilip Joshi’s appearance surprised everyone as he looked much lighter in weight. Initially, fans were worried, assuming that the actor was not keeping well and suffering from health conditions. However, later, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor revealed that he made conscious efforts to adopt a healthy diet to lose weight.

Surprisingly, Dilip Joshi didn’t exercise and lost a remarkable 10 kg by following a strict and disciplined diet. As per News18’s report, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “Due to my hectic schedule, I do not get time to hit the gym. And so, I am on a strict diet, which has helped me to shed almost 10 kgs. I think a healthy lifestyle is very important and for that weight loss was important too. I am very much happy with the positive result.”

In 2015, Dilip Joshi posted on Twitter (now X) that he wanted to lose some weight to stay healthy enough to keep shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and entertain his fans.

Just needed to lose some weight to b fit enough to shoot 12hrs. a day to entertain You lovely Freinds.😊 — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) March 27, 2015

