Jr NTR’s Devara has stayed in the Netflix’s global top 10 charts for the fourth continuous week. It is the third film to do so this year, after Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Maharaja. With its four week run on Netflix’s top 10 global charts, the action film has achieved another milestone!

Devara OTT Verdict

In the fourth week, the film registered 2.8 million views, against 8.1 million viewing hours, and occupied the sixth spot in the global top 10 trending list on Netflix.

This is an achievement to hold the spot despite new arrivals Bagheera and Lucky Baskhar from the South and Sikandar Ka Muqaddar in Hindi. However, Jr NTR has nailed a bigger achievement than just holding a spot in the top 10 for the fourth week.

Second Most Viewed South Indian Film Of 2024

Devara has surpassed Kalki 2898 AD’s 8 million views in total and garnered 8.6 million views in four weeks, surpassing Prabhas and claiming the second spot for the most-viewed South Indian films on Netflix in 2024.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of Devara on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 list of Netflix in the respective week.

Week 1: 2.2 Million | Rank 6

Week 2: 1.9 Million | Rank 2

Week 3: 1.7 Million | Rank 3

Week 4: 2.8 Million | Rank 6

Here are the top 10 most-viewed South-Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2024.

Maharaja: 19.7 Million Devara: 8.6 Million Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 8 Million Indian 2: 6.8 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 6.2 Million Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 5.3 Million Lucky Baskhar: 5.1 Million Meiyazhagan: 4.7 Million Anweshippin Kandethum: 3.6 Million Salaar Hindi: 3.5 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

