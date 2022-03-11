Actress Sayantani Ghosh is well known in the Hindi telly world thanks to her on-screen roles in shows like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Mahabharat, Santoshi Maa, Naamkarann, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and more. From positive to negative, we saw every shade of her in reel-life but did you know what she went through in real-life to achieve it?

In a recent conversation, the actress opened up about her days as a teen and when she entered the entertainment world as a model. While there, the actress revealed she was body-shamed on account of having bigger br*ast than others there, women commenting on her assets and assuming she had tons of s*x and more. Read on to know all she said.

While in a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Sayantani Ghosh has opened up about being body-shamed during her modelling days. Recalling one such incident from the past, the Naamkarann actress said, “I remember one of my modelling things and I’ve never been flat-chested, I’ve been an Indian girl like how we have an Indian hourglass figure. A fellow model, a lady said ‘Oh you’re not flat-chested, you’re pretty okay on the higher side in terms of your br*ast size, you must be having a lot of s*x, right?”

Continuing further, Sayantani Ghosh added, “I don’t even know what that’s supposed to mean, I’m like and I’m a virgin by the way then. I was like okay, what is happening. You know such things imagine I was 18. Such things they scars you unknowingly.” She added, “We have this fascination still towards women’s br*asts and it scars you, it is both ways. If you are a little heavier then it’s a problem, if you’re flat-chested then it’s also a problem. So, it’s never good enough.”

The former Bigg Boss 6 contestant went on to say, “This society standards, these plastic standards of wanting to look a certain way. I think one of the negatives is these crazy beauty standards that you have to fall into.” In the same conversation, Sayantani added, “I remember instances in modelling days where I’ve had women come and tell me weird stuff like, ‘You’re a Bengali and Bengali woman are voluptuous.’”

In recent times, besides Sayantani Ghosh many other actresses, including Kriti Sanon, Tejasswi Prakash, Kajal Aggarwal, Athiya Shetty and more, have also spoken about being body shamed.

