Sayantani Ghosh is quite a popular face in the television industry. The Naaginn actress recently shared a long post on her official Instagram account talking about the objectification of women. Now, in a recent interview, the 36-year-old actress is speaking about how women also objectify each other and it’s not just the men.

The Mahabharat actress opened up on a woman who passed distasteful comments on her breasts.

In an interview with Times Of India, Sayantani Ghosh revealed one of his first experiences of body-shaming and said, “One of the first instances that I recall is from when I was 17-18 and doing a modelling shoot in Kolkata.”

The Naaginn actress continued and said, “While we have always conceived models to be tall, skinny, and slim, I was slightly on the heavier side. A woman came up to me and passed a distasteful remark about my breasts. Often, I have seen that it’s not just men but even women who make us feel bad about our bodies. A lot of these issues stem from our conditioning and mentality which needs to change. We have so much modern tech at our disposal but if our thinking is still limited to how a person should look, then it’s sad.”

Sayantani Ghosh in her Instagram post highlighted the issue and shared it with a headline that read, “Does size really matter?” after a troll asked her about her bra size and the actress gave a befitting response to the same.

“Yesterday in one of my interactive sessions someone asked me my bra size! Though I gave the person a befitting reply (which btw a lot of you appreciated) still I felt there is so much more I want to talk about.. Any form of BODY SHAMING is BAD!! Period. But particularly, I struggle to wrap my head around the fact that what is this fascination towards female BREASTS ?? As to what size it is ?? A cup, B, C or D etc ?? And it’s not only the boys, even us girls have this sort of a conditioning!” she shared in her Instagram post.

