Actress Dolly Sohi, who was in Kolkata for shoots of her upcoming TV show ‘Jhanak’ missed exploring the city of joy, as she suffered severe skin condition in the new climate.

Dolly, who has done shows such as ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Kalash’, Kkusum’, ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Parineetii’ among many others, said: “ It was my first time in Kolkata. I always wanted to explore the city of joy, especially the Market, fort and temples. It’s a wish to plan a visit during Durga Puja which I failed till now to fulfill my work commitments. But I’m looking forward to it.

“I was here for my shoots and for me, the shooting locations mostly were outdoors at some very popular places like Howrah bridge,” added the actress.

She shared: “But post shoot, I really wanted to explore Kolkata. But my skin didn’t do well in the temperature here. I had rashes on my skin due to which I couldn’t step out much.

“I wanted to go to Bara Bazaar market as that was on my list but hopefully, I get to go there next time. But I did manage to visit Kaali Mata Mandir and it was a good experience,” she added.

‘Piya Abhimani’ actress has joined star plus upcoming drama ‘Jhanak’ to play a negative lead role, Shrishti.

Dolly said: I’m playing the negative lead role. My name in the show is Shrishti, who is very manipulative and doesn’t listen to anyone. She is authoritative and rich women. She manipulates her daughter (essayed by Chandani Sharma) and that’s how the the story will become more exciting. I hope my audience love me as Shrishti.”

The show stars Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and Chandni Sharma in the lead roles. It will be produced by Magic Moments Production House, who are going to make their debut in the world of Hindi television.

