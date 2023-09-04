Viewers look forward to watching their favorite Bollywood stars gracing the reality shows, and why not it’s double the mazza and entertainment.

Koimoi has an exclusive piece of news for our avid television readers! Sony Entertainment Television’s two popular reality shows India Best Dancer Season 3 and India’s Got Talent Season 10, which is receiving great response from the masses, is leaving no stone unturned to feature popular stars in its show as special guests.

Koimoi has exclusively learned that Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon will be seen as a special guest in IBD 3. The actress will be seen having a gala time with the show judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis and host Jay Bhanushali.

We also hear that India’s Got Talent Season 10 which stars Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirror Kher as the judges and Arjun Bijlani as the host, will witness Bollywood Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan joining the stage as the special guest in the show.

We can already imagine the energy level and anticipation on both sets with Raveena and Farah’s presence.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon played a pivotal role in K.G.F: Chapter 2 and will soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt starrer romantic comedy film Ghudchadi, slated for a September 2023 release. While there are reports about Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reuniting after Happy New Year wherein Farah will direct and SRK will back it.

Sounds great!

