Uorfi Javed holds Barbie’s golden words “Imagination, Life Is Your Creation” in the highest regard. A true testament of the same can be witnessed in her sartorial choice which may not make any sense to most of us but is undeniably a work of art. Despite being at the receiving end of criticism over her revealing outfits, the former Bigg Boss OTT star remains unfazed and does not even shy away from clapping back at the trolls. Now, in the latest, Uorfi has shared yet another video of herself in her latest DIY fit, and netizens have commented on it. Scroll ahead for more!

Uorfi Javed strikes again! The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alum is currently making heads turn with her latest bizzare outfit which will either leave you rolling on the floor with laughter or make you go ‘What The F*ck!’ Uorfi’s recent outfit sees her covering her modesty with tightly-wound plastic bags which are mini aquariums with a few goldfish swimming inside. She has designed the bags in a halter neck top style, and full marks to Uorfi for creativity in this part. She has paired the aquarium top with pastel pink pants with her locks tied in a braided hairdo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For makeup, Uorfi is all dolled up in glossy nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and filled brows. She went with her signature pink hues on her cheeks and nose, oozing a confidence that only she could pull off with that sort of dress. She inserted the song ‘3:15’ by Russo as the background score and was seen striking some poses with her hands in her pocket. “Machli Jal Ki Rani Hai,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Every time Uorfi comes up with a new post, netizens tend to have a field day. The traction on her Instagram page can leave the likes of Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani behind, and we have Uorfi’s quirkiness to blame.

“Finding Nimbo,” one internet user wrote, referring to the animated movie, and we must add even Uorfi’s trolls are creative geniuses.

“I don’t object to your dressing at all – but please be mindful due to no oxygen fishes can die,” another user wrote voicing their concern.

One netizen added, “Ooh no yeh toh duniya ka aathwa ajuba hai.”

“Machli Ka khana dalna ho toh batana main kar dunga,” another user playfully teased.

“This is s*xual harassment against the fishes. This woman should be arrested for animal molestation,” mentioned one netizen.

“Kaash Main Machli Hota,” added another internet user.

What are your thoughts on Uorfi’s latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Falaq Naaz On Completing 12 Years In TV Industry: “It Is A Very Big Milestone For Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News