Popular TV actress Falaq Naaz, who is well known for her roles in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Bharat Ke Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap’ and ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’, has completed 12 years in the TV industry, calling it one of her biggest milestones.

Upon completing a dozen years, she said: “It feels good. I didn’t know that I would make it till here but I am happy and truly grateful to be here. Now people know me, my audience knows me by my name Falaq and not any character’s name. After 12 years, I think this should be a time to celebrate. It is a very big milestone for me.”

Detailing her 12-year journey, Falaq Naaz said: “During my journey, I will say that I have played many characters, many beautiful, beautiful characters throughout. I have always been choosy about my work, and I believe I have done good work. People remember the work I have done, and it all started with the show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, which is the biggest one because it gave me recognition as Jahnvi in front of everyone.”

Elaborating further, she added: “After that, I’ve played such beautiful characters, which means I can say that young people, especially like the character I did in ‘Devki’. I really enjoyed playing that role.”

Falaq Naaz also made her entry on reality show with ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, where she was seen in the house with Salman Khan and was one of the contestants and lasted for a long time, until she was later eliminated back in July 24 , after a vote-out by her fellow contestants Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev.

