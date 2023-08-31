Janhvi is one of the very few new-gen actors who has been able to stand out from the lot, bringing life to characters that will inspire the entire generation. She was absolutely phenomenal in Mili portraying a loving daughter with big dreams whose fate tests her, while Good Luck Jerry had us sobbing for everything she put herself through to save her family. Not to forget her portrayal of Gunjan Saxena was raw and we all felt she got that acting gene in her. While Janhvi’s movies are inarguably progressive, her fashion sense has been scaling new heights, too.

Janhvi never fails to surprise us with her sartorial choices. Just when you think she is a party girl who loves to flaunt her enviable curves in a little black dress, she drops an ethnic look radiating enormous grace that shines right through her personality. At times, she would show up in the most casual pajamas holding her pillow at the airport and we love that she is not afraid to be her unfiltered self.

On Thursday, Janhvi took to her Instagram to share some enchanting pictures of herself in a handwoven linen saree in the shade of gulaal, looking like a mirror image of her mother Sridevi. The actor looks no less than a work of art with her face radiating enigmatic charm.

The classic festive saree with silver zari borders has been draped sans blouse in a corgi style minus the palloo on the shoulder and beautifully hugs Janhvi’s gorgeous frame.

Janhvi‘s luscious locks with soft waves have been adorned with pink florals, reminding us of Disney princess Rapunzel. Her gaze into oblivion drips innocence while her big bold eyes offer certain mischief that looks straight out of a Picasso painting. The makeup has been kept dewy to embrace the softness of the look with tinted lips and cheeks along with well-defined eyes.

Flattered netizens have been showering Janhvi with praise while also projecting several presumptions. One user asked if it were one of her looks from her upcoming film ‘Devara,’ while another guessed Janhvi could be the female lead of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Some simply adored her gorgeous frame and reminisced how the look reminded them of Sridevi’s beauty.

Well, this is not the first time Janhvi Kapoor has been compared to her mother and veteran actress Sridevi. Janhvi knows she has her mother’s expressive eyes and people see her mother’s reflection in her. The actor also honours her South Indian roots, embracing the culture with open arms. Adding yet another step to the same, Janhvi earlier this year announced her Telugu debut with NTR starrer Devara.

What do you think of Janhvi’s latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.

