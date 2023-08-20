Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the airport recently, as they flew out of Mumbai on Sunday.

The video shows Alia wearing a white top, with matching pants and blue jacket. She completed the look with a cross body bag and white sneakers. While, Ranbir opted for a blue jacket, matching joggers, and a black beanie. He completed the look with white sneakers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranbir held Alia closely while they posed for the cameras. Alia flaunted her bright smile, while her husband Ranbir maintained a serious expression.

Reportedly, the actor couple is going for a vacation to an undisclosed location.

However, fans took to the comment section and wrote: “They are the only couple who want to pose for the paps. No other bolly couple do this everytime they are spotted together. No one gives a f**** if u just walk off. These two have got married only for attention”; “fake”; “They both look upset. Looks like a fight happened before,” said another.

“Ranbir ki alia se shadi k baad smile kaha chli gyi h.”

“Why ranbir always look sad?”

“She looks so sad when she is with this obnoxious person”

“Ranbir regrets not marrying Katrina.”

“He looks very sad…kuch toh gadbad hain.”

“Clearly they aren’t happy at the moment.”

“Why I feel they don’t match..” netizens went on.

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. In November 2022, she gave birth to their daughter Raha.

On the work front, Alia was last seen alongside Ranveer Singh in romantic comedy family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. She also featured recently in the streaming film ‘Heart of Stone’, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Ranbir was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘ alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He next film ‘Animal’ is in the pipeline.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Dodged Another Saffron Colour-Related Controversy Way Before Pathaan & Said “Main Shakal Se Bewakoof Lagta Hoon Par…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News