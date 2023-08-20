Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. He’s currently basking high on the success of his recently released film ‘OMG 2’, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. On to the series of new events, Akshay’s Ikke Pe Ikka co-star Shanthi Priya in a recent interview has made a statement about the actor where he allegedly made a racist remark on her back in the day. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Over the years, Akshay has been a part of many controversies and often chooses to avoid addressing them at public events or interviews. The actor is married to Twinkle Khanna, and the couple shares two kids together, and they often give a glimpse inside their personal lives on social media platforms.

Now coming back to the latest scoop, Shanthi Priya, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, spoke about Akshay Kumar making an alleged racist comment about her. She said, “It is a sensitive topic; he must have not realised. In front of everybody, he pointed out my knees and he said, ‘Oh, see how dark they are. Did you get hurt or something? Did you fall down somewhere?’ I said, ‘No, why?’ He said, ‘What happened, dude? Why are your knees so dark and black? Is it a blood clot?’”

Talking about it further, she said, “I went into a shell. My mom was a strong pillar for us because we already faced these things in our industry down South. There are a couple of magazines in the Hindi industry where they wrote about didi when she had pimples. They used to write that the number of pimples she has, the much amount she charges for a movie. We went through a lot for colour. Me and my sister, and not only in the ’90s but even now, my sons go through it. My elder son, yes, goes through it.”

Shanthi Priya also revealed everyone’s reaction to Akshay Kumar’s racist comment on the sets and said, “Initially, they were all laughing, and everything was flowing smoothly. Then, I was like, ‘Okay, did you really mean it?’ Then I looked at my mom. I quietly went and talked to her, as she used to accompany me. So, I went quietly, and then they realised that it was quite serious.”

