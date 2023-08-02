Shraddha Kapoor has evolved a lot as an actor. After making her debut in 2010, the actress got her first breakthrough film in the form of Aashiqui 2, and there’s no looking ever since. She has a healthy strike rate at the box office and below is all you need to know!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Advertisement

Formula: (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Shraddha Kapoor’s box office success ratio:(3 + 3 + 3 + 1)/18 x 100 = 55.55%

Total releases – 18

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 3

Aashiqui 2

Ek Villain

Stree

Hit – 3

Baaghi

Saaho

Chhichhore

Plus – 3

Haider

ABCD 2

Half Girlfriend

Average – 1

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Losing – 4

Luv Ka The End

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Street Dancer 3D

Baaghi 3

Flop – 4

Teen Patti

Rock On 2

Ok Jaanu

Haseena Parkar

Overseas Hit- 1

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News