Shraddha Kapoor has evolved a lot as an actor. After making her debut in 2010, the actress got her first breakthrough film in the form of Aashiqui 2, and there’s no looking ever since. She has a healthy strike rate at the box office and below is all you need to know!
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Shraddha Kapoor’s box office success ratio:(3 + 3 + 3 + 1)/18 x 100 = 55.55%
Total releases – 18
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 3
Aashiqui 2
Ek Villain
Stree
Hit – 3
Baaghi
Saaho
Chhichhore
Plus – 3
Haider
ABCD 2
Half Girlfriend
Average – 1
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Losing – 4
Luv Ka The End
Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Street Dancer 3D
Baaghi 3
Flop – 4
Teen Patti
Rock On 2
Ok Jaanu
Haseena Parkar
Overseas Hit- 1
(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)
