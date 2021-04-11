Neha Kakkar is one of the biggest names in the music industry right now. She started off her career with Indian Idol Season 2 and got eliminated at an early stage. But do y’all know once judge Anu Malik was so unimpressed with her audition that he literally slapped himself on the national television?

Yes, that’s right. A video of Neha’s audition is doing the rounds on social media where the judge reacted in a strange manner.

The Saki Saki singer is singing Aisa Lagta Hai from Refugee and failed to impress the judges including Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik. Malik reacts to her performance and says, “Neha Kakkar… Teri awaaz sun kar lagta hai main apne mooh par maaroon thappad, yaar! Kya ho gaya hai tere ko (I feel like slapping myself after hearing you sing. What happened to you)?”

Take a look at the video here:

It wasn’t bad for us though!

A fan on Twitter reacted to the same video and commented, “Look at Sonu Nigam almost mouthing lyrics with a disgusted expression. Poor guy! He had sung the song afterall… It’s must have been painful for him to see someone f*cking with it completely. As of Anu Malik, I don’t think he has the talent to compose such songs by himself.”

Another fan reacted and wrote, “Thodi der aur gaa leti thi bhai aapne khud ke mhu par jhuta bhi maar leta…”

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions here on Neha Kakkar’s audition:

Look at Sonu Nigam almost mouthing lyrics with a disgusted expression. Poor guy! He had sung the song afterall… It's must have been painful for him to see someone fucking with it completely. As of Anu Malik, I don't think he has the talent to compose such songs by himself. — Bharadvāja's Descendant (@MsMonaTweets) April 10, 2021

Thodi der aur gaa leti thi bhai aapne khud ke mhu par jhuta bhi maar leta… 😂😂😂 — Pratapsingh Randhawa (@pratap_psr) April 9, 2021

To mar na 😂😂😂 — prinkal pandey (@pandey_prinkal) April 9, 2021

Me and my family watching me using phone whole day and destroying my career 😭 pic.twitter.com/dZoAWXgooQ — Walter Chota (@WalterChota2) April 9, 2021

Those are some funny reactions though.

Currently, Neha Kakkar happens to be one of the judges of Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

What are your thoughts on Anu Malik’s reaction to Neha’s audition? Tell us in the comments below.

