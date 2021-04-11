Rohit Saraf's Next project Is A Music Video By Akasa & We Are Already Jumping With Joy!

“Ludo” actor Rohit Saraf will feature in the music video of singer Akasa’s new party number “Shola”, which drops on April 14. The actor has undoubtedly become the national crush after his stint in Netflix‘s Mismatched alongside YouTuber Prajakta Koli. Seeing him in a music video is going to be a delight for all his fans.

“I loved the song the first time I heard it and I couldn’t help but dance to it! Akasa and I had so much fun on the set and were just vibing to this infectious energy that the song has! I’m super excited that the teaser is out now,” gushed Rohit about his new job at hand.

Akasa sounded equally excited: “I’m so excited about ‘Shola’! Rohit Saraf and I have been having a conversation about collaborating for a long time now, and this one couldn’t have been more perfect!

The singer is known for delivering high-on-energy numbers such as “Naiyyo”, “Naagin”, “Aithey Aa” and “Dil Na Jaaneya”. Her new video is directed by Vijay Ganguly. Rohit Saraf and Akasa’s collaboration is like a dream come true for all the fans.

With the first look of Rohit that released, it appears as if the song is set up against a traditional ‘Mela’ kinda setup. The actor can be seen wearing a colourful traditional mirror work jacket over his all-black attire. We are sure that you all are super excited for this song.

