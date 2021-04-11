Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, who bankrolled many hit films in Bollywood, says he can never tell anyone the right time to don a producer’s hat. He feels time itself teaches people what is right or wrong.

“I wouldn’t want to discourage anyone from striking out early. Logic will tell you that the right time is always when you’ve got your financial resources in place to be able to sustain yourself over a period of time, you’ve got your relationships in place with your writing talent, directing talent and actors in order to be able to put projects together. But who’s to say that someone young with the drive and the fire in them can’t just jump in and make it happen for themselves?” he said while speaking at the recent Siddharth was speaking at the recent held MAMI film festival.

Siddharth Roy Kapur roster as a producer includes films such as “Dangal”, “Haider”, “Shahid” and “Chennai Express”.

Talking about the responsibilities of a producer, Siddharth Roy Kapur said: “A producer’s job is to bring all the resources together in the most efficient manner possible with a sense of team building and bonding in order to be able to give everyone the springboard to create the best piece of creative work that they can and then at some to stand back and let them take all the accolades.”

His upcoming productions include “Pippa“, a war drama starring Ishaan Khatter, “Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?” starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi, a web series titled “Rocket Boys”, and “Aranyak”, a supernatural crime thriller starring Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chatterjee.

His production house is also working on an international series adaptation of William Dalrymple’s acclaimed global bestseller, “The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company”.

