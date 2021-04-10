The Kapil Sharma Show has been such a platform for most of the celebrities where they come and reveal their funniest personal life secrets and make us all laugh. Well, we have heard so many stories from big big actors on the show. But, today, we are going to share the one where Shakti Kapoor almost got in trouble in front of his wife, Shivangi Kolhapure, who thought that her actor husband was cheating on her.

Do you know the reason behind Shakti getting in trouble was just one SMS? Yes, one wrong SMS got him in trouble so much that he can never forget this incident. Keep reading further to hear the entire story.

Shakti Kapoor had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his sis-in-law and actress Padmini Kolhapure. While talking to Kapil Sharma, the actor revealed how he had gotten into trouble with his wife Shivangi Kolhapure because of a typographical error (Typo) while sending an SMS.

Shakti Kapoor narrated, “I had bought a small house in Goa, and I was looking after the interiors while my wife was in Mumbai at that time. This SMS is a very bad thing. One spelling mistake can make your life a living hell. I messaged her that ‘I am having a super time. I wish you were her.’ I had forgotten to put the last ‘e’,” the actor revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Shakti further spoke about several problems associated with mobile phones. He revealed how people of his generation were so much happier without cell phones. Well, we wouldn’t deny that.

Shakti Kapoor said, “Sometimes what happens is that you are supposed to send a message to someone, but you send it to another person. Nowadays, you have an option to delete the message that you had accidentally sent, but most of the time it doesn’t work. You keep playing with it on your phone like anything. We people were really happy when there were no mobile phones. Trust me, it has ruined by life.”

Poor Shakti may have had to struggle a lot to make his wife understand that it was just one ‘e’ that changed his sentence’s entire meaning.

