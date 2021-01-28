Varun Dhawan recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. However, eyeballs were grabbed when he hinted towards best friend Shraddha Kapoor soon tying the knot. The lucky man apparently is none other than rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. Here’s what father Shakti Kapoor has to say about it all!

For the unversed, it all happened when celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha congratulated Varun and Natasha. Reacting to the same, Dhawan had written, “I truly hope ur ready.” Ever since speculations rose and fans wondered if he was hinting at Shraddha’s wedding.

Shakti Kapoor in a conversation with Times Of India says he has no objection. He began, “Well, I don’t know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter.”

Shakti Kapoor also mentioned that he’s okay with anyone daughter Shraddha Kapoor chooses. He added, “That means in every decision of her life she takes, including her marriage. Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection.”

Talking about Rohan, the veteran actor had nothing but heaps of praises. “Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn’t told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other,” he shared.

Well, it seems it’s a yes from papa Shakti Kapoor! However, he also claims that Shraddha Kapoor isn’t tying the knot at least for the next 23 years. Reason being her blooming career!

On the professional front, Shraddha is shooting her next alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The romantic drama is being directed by Luv Ranjan.

