Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: For over a period of one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the ‘best of 2020’ and today, we are here with the third edition of the results.

Lots of film enthusiasts participated and shared their valuable feedback by voting for their favourites in the categories – Best Filmy Diva, Best Dance Track, Best Recreated Song, Best Scene, Best Action Film

Let’s go through the results:

Best Filmy Diva

With around 5K votes, this category has always been heavily popular with the fans. Nora Fatehi and Kiara Advani have been leading this for the last couple of years, but we have a new winner. It’s a landslide victory for Shraddha Kapoor!

Shraddha Kapoor (53%)

Nora Fatehi (23%)

Kiara Advani (7%)

Disha Patani (7%)

Sara Ali Khan (5%)

Ananya Panday (4%)

Alaya F (1%)

Best Dance Track

Amid all the options we had for this category, it seemed Burjkhalifa would witness a huge win, but Nora Fatehi’s Garmi came very close to the winning point.

Burjkhalifa (Laxmmi) (34%)

Garmi (Street Dancer 3D) (28%)

Haan Main Galat (Love Aaj Kal) (16%)

Kudi Nu Nachne De (Angrezi Medium) (10%)

Ole Ole (Jawaani Jaaneman) (8%)

Do You Love Me (Baaghi 3) (3%)

Best Recreated Song

Surprisingly Love Aaj Kal’s Ye Dooriyan landed at second position with Gallan Kardi winning it all.

Gallan Kardi Lyrical (Jawaani Jaaneman) (30%)

Ye Dooriyan (Love Aaj Kal) (24%)

Husnn Hai Suhaana (Coolie No. 1) (21%)

Arey Pyaar Kar Le (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) (13%)

Hasina Pagal Deewani (Indoo Ki Jawani) (12%)

Best Scene

This has always been an interesting category for the viewers. Chances of Tanhaji winning this was high because it won two nominations. Interestingly, both of them have grabbed the top and bottom places.

Tanhaji Climax (29%)

Any Pankaj Tripathi Scene In Ludo (22%)

Irrfan Khan’s Taxi Scene In The Climax Of Angrezi Medium (21%)

Sharad Kelkar As Laxmii (10%)

Thappad’s After-Slap Sequence (10%)

Sanjay Mishra’s 500th Performance In Kaamyaab (6%)

Tanhaji’s Motivational Speech To The Villagers (3%)

Best Action Film

With the inclusion of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, this became a tough race for everyone else. But, we’ll have to give it to Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish for scoring the second position.

Tanhaji (45%)

Taish (17%)

Baaghi 3 (14%)

Khuda Haafiz (11%)

Malang (10%)

Laxmii (4%)

