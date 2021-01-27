The farmer’s rally took an ugly turn on Tuesday, January 26 when the protesters broke into Lal Quila in Delhi and created havoc. As per several reports, the Delhi Police have filed 22 cases against farmer leaders and those protesting the farm laws for causing violence during the Republic Day tractor rally. Several videos on social media showed how barricades were broken, buses were vandalised, and police officers were hit with lathis. Now, obviously, how could Kangana Ranaut keep shut after such a big event?

We all know how vocal the Queen actress is. She never shies away from expressing her feelings and expresses anything and everything on Social media. Keep scrolling further to know what did she say on this event.

Many politicians condemned the violent attacks in Delhi. Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to question those supporting the farmers. Reposting tweets of netizens, Panga actress, who has been supporting the government’s farm laws, wrote, “I did my best to avoid this, but I failed…. I may be a spec in the scheme of things, but my failure is enormous…. at least it feels like that …. my head hangs in shame. I could not protect the integrity of my nation. I am no one still I am everyone ..and I am a failure today.”

I did my best to avoid this but I failed…. I may be a spec in the scheme of things but my failure is enormous…. at least it feels like that …. my head hangs in shame. I could not protect the integrity of my nation. I am no one still I am everyone ..and I am a failure today. https://t.co/ymoL1BnFMj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2021

Resharing another tweet by a netizen questioning Diljit Dosanjh for his support to the farmers, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “The problem is we still think we need to enlighten them about what they supporting as if it will transform him. Of course, they know what they doing. Danke ki chot pe they hoisted Khalistan flag on Red Fort, truth is it’s jungle Raj jiski lathi uski bhains and they had the lathi.”

The problem is we still think we need to enlighten them about what they supporting as if it will transform him. Of course they know what they doing. Danke ki chot pe they hoisted Khalistan flag on Red Fort, truth is it’s jungle Raj jiski lathi uski bhains and they had the lathi. https://t.co/TpE3AJlJTE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2021

Calling it a black day for India, Kangana further tweeted, “CAA is on hold after so much terror I am sure Farmer’s bill will also be pushed on back burners, we as a democracy have chosen a nationalistic government yet anti-nationals are winning. Black day for India, please implement these laws asap and make our democracy win @PMOIndia.”

CAA is on hold after so much terror I am sure Farmers bill will also be pushed on back burners, we as a democracy have chosen a nationalistic government yet antinationals are winning. Black day for India, please implement these laws asap and make our democracy win @PMOIndia 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2021

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

