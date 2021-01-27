Katrina Kaif Wants To Share Her Struggle Stories & The Reason Will Make You Love Her Even More

Katrina Kaif has opened up on how she wants to live her life. The actress says she wants to share her struggles, so when others struggle they know they are not alone.

Katrina shared her mantra along with a couple of pictures she posted on Instagram, donning a colourful outfit.

“My legacy or how I want to try and live my life. Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. To create as an artist, to contribute to society, and to ask myself everyday “How can I give back?” Create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women. Share my struggles, so when other struggles they know they are not alone,” Katrina Kaif wrote as a caption.

Katrina Kaif recently started shooting for the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action-drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

Katrina on Wednesday shared the benefits of pilates over gymming. She feels pilates can be better for the muscles. However, Sunil Grover has a whole new take and it is leaving us in splits!

It all began as Katrina Kaif shared a video on Instagram where she is seen practising pilates under the guidance of her trainer, focusing on her left leg.

