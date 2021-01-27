Bobby Deol may not have made a huge mark in theatres, but he’s ruling the OTT world. From Class Of 83 to Aashram, the actor has nothing but heaps of praises in his lap. But do you know, Dharmendra’s son would struggle because of voice at a point in time? Just not that, he would be called ‘behenji.’ Read on for all the scoop!

Advertisement

The actor himself opened up about his struggles last year. He revealed how his voice was thin and reedy during his growing up days. This led to many feel that he was his mom on phone. So many would call him behenji and ask him to pass on the phone to Dharmendra.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Bobby Deol shared, “When I was a kid, meri awaaz bahot patli thi (my voice was rather thin and reedy). Obviously, as you grow older and mature, your voice changes. But at that time whenever I would pick up the phone at home, people would presume I was a girl. They’d ask “Behenji, Dharamji hain ghar par?”

Bobby Deol also shared that he also enjoyed a few pranks with the help of his voice. He continued, “I used to get irritated initially. In hotels, you know, you can dial room numbers and can just talk. I used to call up people randomly, or if someone called, I’d just talk as if I was a lady, just to have some fun… bachpan ke dinn thhe woh (those were the days of my childhood).”

Well, clearly Bobby has enjoyed the pros and cons of it!

On the professional front, Bobby Deol will be next seen in Apne 2. The film is a sequel to the 2007 drama starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Katrina Kaif and others. He also has Love Hostel, a Shah Rukh Khan production co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.

Must Read: Master: Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Releasing ‘Uncut’ On Amazon Prime & It’s Sooner Than Expected

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube