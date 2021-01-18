Actress Katrina Kaif has worked with Ali Abbas Zafar on many films, but on the director’s birthday on Sunday, she shared a glimpse of their friendship with her fans.

Advertisement

She went back in time to dig out photos of the two. One of them was taken on the set of their film “Bharat”, another was captured during Christmas.

Advertisement

“Happy happy Happiest birthday @aliabbaszafar May u have all your hearts desires this year (you already well on your way) all the happiness in the world to the person who knows when Something is troubling me even from far way, without me telling him. Here’s to friends forever,” Katrina Kaif captioned the series of photos shared on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar have also teamed up for films “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

In the coming months, Katrina will suit up for a superhero film, which will be helmed by Ali.

Meanwhile, Ali recently made his web debut with the political drama “Tandav“.

Amid growing dissent over his recent web series Tandav, show creator Abbas Zafar has apologised on behalf of the entire cast and crew, saying they did not intend to offend anyone or insult any religion and political party.

“Our sincere apologies,” Ali wrote on Twitter while sharing the “Official statement from the Cast & Crew of Tandav”.

In the statement, Ali shared that they have been closely monitoring the row, and stressed that the series is a complete work of fiction.

Must Read: Nataša Stanković Pens An Emotional Note For Hardik Pandya’s Late Father: “I’ll Make Sure Your Googly Agastya Will Know…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube