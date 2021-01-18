Recently, Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya’s father passed away due to cardiac arrest. Now, model and daughter-in-law, Nataša Stanković has penned a beautiful and emotional note for his late father-in-law, Himanshu Pandya.

Nataša shared a series of pictures of her father-in-law with her newborn son, Agastya and her pet dogs.

Nataša Stanković took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Still not able to process that you have left us. You were the cutest, strongest, funniest in the house. You have left so many beautiful memories but our house empty too 😭 already missing you so much and your funny jokes. I’m glad you lived your life like a boss, our real rockstar ❤️I’ll make sure your googly Agastya will know what a beautiful soul his grandpa was. Fly high our angel, smile from heaven, keep blessing us and thank you for everything ❤️ love you papa 🌟”

What a beautiful post that is!

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary reacted to Nataša’s post and commented, “RIP🙏”. Cricketer Ishan Kishan reacted too and commented, “RIP ❤️”.

Hardik Pandya also took to his Instagram to share a heartbreaking post for his father and wrote, “To My Daddy and my Hero To lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life but you have left us so many great memories that we can only imagine you smiling! Your sons are standing where they are right now is only because of you, your hard work, your self belief and you were always happy. This house without you would be less entertaining! We love you and will always do Your name will always stay on top. But I know one thing, you are looking after us from above the same way you did here! You were proud of us but daddy we all are proud of the way you lived your life! As I said yesterday to you One last ride Now rest in peace my king I will miss you everyday of my life 🙏🏾 Love you daddddy!”

Heartiest condolences to the family.

More power to Nataša Stanković and Pandya family!

