Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic grabbed all the limelight when the two announced their relationship and later their pregnancy. But as we speak all that attention has now been deservingly stolen by the little munchkin Agastya whom they welcomed a few months ago. Recently Natasha shared a video of playing with Agastya and turns out the netizens have found their Hardik Pandya 2.0. Read on to know what happened exactly.

Advertisement

Hardik and Natasa has become the most trending couple on Internet when the two announced their pregnancy. Both of them sharing their journey through the phase on social media had a different fanbase. Finally, in July, Agastya entered the world, and the bundle of joy became the internet’s favourite child in no time.

Advertisement

Now breaking the internet is yet another video of the little star. Natasa Stankovic, who is pretty active on Instagram, shared a small clip while she was playing with Agastya. In the clip, we can see Agastya playing with her nose while she talks to him fondly. While sharing the clip, she captioned it with a single heart emoji.

The post brought a lot of love for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son. There were sweet messages and blessings pouring in for the little boy. Bit turns out the netizens found something more interesting as they started referring to him as Hardik Pandya 2.0. The comments section soon started flooding in with Hardik Pandya 2.0 comments, and some even called him ‘Chota Hardik’.

A fan wrote, “He is looking so cute Hardik Pandya 2.0”. Another fan wrote, “So cute chota pandya.”

Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic was recently in the news when she penned a sweet note for husband Hardik Pandya on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy bday to my favourite, my best friend and my love. You bring so much joy and happiness in our lives. I’m thankful for you and for every moment that we have spent together. Can’t wait for you to come back and spend time with Agastya as he is definitely missing you the most you are the best and we love you. Keep shining and inspiring us. You deserve all the happiness in the world @hardikpandya93 #tothemoonandback.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh CONFIRMS His Relationship With Rumoured GF Ruchika Kapoor? Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube