NCB Arrests TV Actress Preetika Chauhan & Her Drug Peddler Over Possessing Marijuana

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested television actress Preetika Chauhan and drug peddler Faisal on charges of possession of drugs, an official said here on Sunday.

Following a tip-off about a deal for the contraband, the NCB-Mumbai Zonal Unit officials caught the duo late Saturday evening from Fishermen’s Village at Versova, and seized 99 gm ‘ganja’ from them.

They allegedly confessed to sourcing it from one Deepak Rathaur living in nearby upmarket Versova.

They were presented in a designated court on Sunday for remand and further investigations are underway, said the NCB.

Preetika Chauhan, 30, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, has worked in several TV serials like CID, Savdhaan India and Hanuman in the past five years.

In another action, the NCB officials arrested a Tanzanian with 4 gm cocaine near Masjid Bunder station late on Saturday. After questioning accused Bruno John Ngwale, a Versova premises was raided and 4.40 gm ‘ecstasy’ and 1.88 gm MDMA seized.

Rohit Hire from Versova was also arrested and 325 gm ‘ganja’, 32 gm ‘charas’ and 5 gm methamphetamine along with Rs 12,990 were seized from a vehicle.

