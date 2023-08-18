Actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken out about the bad situation of Himachal Pradesh, expressing her condolences and saying that the ‘system has broken’ with the state having ‘no water or electricity’.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote: “People in Himachal Pradesh facing rare catastrophe and there is no end to heavy rain and floods, mountains are sliding and collapsing everywhere and there is no electricity or water for days now, total system has shattered… my heart goes out to mountain people… and I am constantly praying for their well being.”

The ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ actress Kangana Ranaut herself hails from Himachal Pradesh, from the town of Surajpur in the Mandi city district, making the damage a very personal and heartbreaking issue for her.

The state has faced very heavy rains and strong flooding, which has damaged infrastructure and killed many people, with the current death toll being over 70.

Back in July, the state had begun facing the brunt of rainfall damage, which had caused Kangana Ranaut to express caution to netizens planning to journey to area, which is a popular tourist destination.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ and will next be seen in films ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’ and ‘Chandramukhi 2’.

