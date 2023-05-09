TV show Shravani revolves around the inspiring story of an eight-year-old girl whose parents are visually impaired. The show, which aired on Shemaroo, features Gaurika Sharma, Preetika Chauhan, Vicky Singh, Arti Singh, Manmohan Singh and Shivani Chakravarty. It is produced by show runner Raghuvir Shekhavat and Ravindra Gautam of Do Dooni4 with Sushant Kumar of Kathaarsis Entertainment.

Talking about how the whole idea of creating Shravani show runner Raghuvir Shekhavat tells, “The show is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from Ramayana where this small girl played by Gaurika Sharma is seen playing Shravani, who takes care of her blind parents. So that’s how the whole idea came into existence from that one germ idea. Audience should expect a lot of drama, entertainment, twists and turns but also more importantly moral values which today’s children must have. Beyond all the entertainment, we want to put out a loud message for today’s children on value education that this is how they should behave with their personal.”

Ravindra Gautam added,”We could see pure innocence in the story and the possibility to remind the kids and youth of their duties and love towards their people who brought them in this world. It dwells with the purest relationship of a child with her parents. And then, we have been lucky enough to get Gaurika play Shravani and Arti play Chandra- the vamp.”

Further, Sushant Kumar talks about what prompted him to back the story, stating,”The story, and the creators attracted me, when I heard the former, it took me back to our old value systems, with a vision of today, and to add to it, the latter, who are no short at creating magic. Hence I went ahead with it. Well, taking about the show I’ll put it as, the beauty of the show is, today, a Shravan Kumar can be a Shravan Kumari aka SHRAVANI too.”

