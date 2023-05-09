Show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always entertained audiences since its debut in 2008. The heart-touching proposal has captured the hearts of viewers and has quickly become a trending topic on YouTube, ranking in the top 5 of trending videos.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s official YouTube channel episode number 3765 was trending in the top 5 on Tuesday in India.

In this particular episode, Tapu is shown proposing to his childhood best friend, Sonu, in a very cute and romantic manner. Naturally, it has found favors from Taarak Mehta fans – young and old alike. Keep watching the show for yet more entertainment.

Meanwhile, reacting to Disha Vakani’s return, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi told Media, “Iska jawab dena thoda bahut kathin hai. Phele se hi hum sab logon ne mann bana liya hai ki agar purane Daya Bhabi yaani Disha Vakani aaye hamari bohut iccha hai. Hum bhagwaan se ye prararthana karta hoon ki yeh show ye kirdaar karne wapas aajaye.”

“Ab unka ek parivaarik jeevan hai aur who apne parivaarik jeevan ko pradhaaniye de rahe hain toh unka aana thoda mushkil lag raha hai. Lekin ab Tapu aagaya hai toh ab naya Daya Bhabhi bhi jaldi aajayegi. Daya Bhabhi ka wahi Garba, Dandiya, sab Gokuldam society mein shuru hojayega. Thoda samay intezaar kijiye,” said Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer further.

