Biswa Kalyan Rath is one of the most popular stand-up comedians in the country. He is one of the very first comedians to start the open mic trend in India and is renowned among fans for his comic sense and timing. He started his journey with ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ with Kanan Gill, but stopped reviewing Bollywood movies afterwards. But guess what? There might be good news for their fans, as the duo might collaborate again for the reviews and scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, the duo reviewed Bollywood movies like Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Prem Aggan and Tum Mere Ho, to name a few. The videos have significant views on the YouTube platform and are actually very funny. If you’re having a good day, their reviews can totally make you laugh and how!

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Biswa Kalyan Rath opened up on the ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ and said, “We are so grateful that people are still asking for it after nine years. At that time, we were going with the flow. Then, we ran out of extremely bad movies. Good movies are different, but bad movies are bad in the same way, and then your jokes become the same. We sensed that we were reaching the endpoint. We are glad it picked up because it made both our careers. Next year, it will be ten years of Pretentious Movie Reviews. Rarely do shows have a great ending; I am glad we ended with people asking for more.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Biswa Kalyan Rath is currently making headlines for his latest comedy special titled ‘Mood Kharab’ which is directed by Kanan Gill for Amazon Prime Video.

Are you excited about the 10th anniversary of ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’? We would like to see Biswa and Kanan coming together for a collaboration.

