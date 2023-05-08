Our all-time favorite ‘Darling’ Vijay Varma, is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Dahaad and the excitement amongst the audience is off the charts. Currently, his ‘Smileee’ factor from the trailer of Dahaad has taken over the internet, and netizens, media houses, and paparazzi everybody is gushing about how interesting Varma’s gray character looks in the series.

The actor has clearly become a show stealer as a result of his edgy role, which has led him to go viral. Netizens are excited to see him take on another unconventional role and deliver another worthy performance. When Vijay’s character secretly smiles at the conclusion of the clip, hinting at the suspense that the series has in store, it quickly went viral on social media.

Last night, Vijay Varma was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived for an award show. The paps started calling out the actor for his ‘Smileee’, and being a sport that he is, Vijay also took his camera out and clicked their video. He even shared his interaction with paparazzi where he can be seen asking them to smile, on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma has an interesting line up which includes ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh and ‘Murder Mubarak’ directed by Homi Adajania, amongst other unannounced projects.

