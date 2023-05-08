Uorfi Javed needs no introduction today. You may love her or hate her, but you cannot ignore her. She enjoys a massive fan following, and every time, she breaks the internet with her bold outfits. The internet sensation is known for her sartorial fashion choices and for speaking her mind. Recently, she took to her Twitter account and revealed she was uninvited from an event as she was not on Madhuri Dixit’s guest list and lashed out at the organisers. Scroll below to read the details!

Uorfi has come a long way and has made a name for herself in the industry. Not everyone likes her, but she has been several praised by many bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor Khan for going bold with her fashion choices. Uorfi is also praised for being unapologetic when it comes to putting out her opinion like a boss. Recently, she slammed the organisers of the Global Excellence Awards for uninviting her at the end moment by stating a weird reason.

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram story and shared a couple of screenshots, and called out the organisers of the Global Excellence Awards. She expressed her anger and wrote, “Fun fact about this event – they reached out to my team, inviting me, I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told my team I’m no more invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I am not on Madhuri’s guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai main marr nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye, but to tell someone last moment not to come after inviting them. Grow some b**** or borrow from me.”

Uorfi Javed shared another tweet where she heaped praises on Kangana Ranaut and wrote that she is now understanding why she the Queen actress behaves a certain way. She wrote, “I’m slowly and slowly understanding why Kangana behaves the way she does. When you’ve been ganged up against for so long, you go hard! You go, queen (face savouring delicious food and crying emojis) @KanganaTeam.” And we wonder was it an indirect dig on some big names?

I’m slowly and slowly understanding why Kangana behaves the way she does . When you’ve been ganged up against for so long , you go hard !

You go queen 😋😭 @KanganaTeam — Uorfi (@uorfi_) May 7, 2023

