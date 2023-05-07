Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has declined the suggestion of buying Twitter followers as she does not want too many people to see her communications with her fans. Keep reading to know in detail.

Kangana gave an answer to a fan, who suggested her to “buy followers” like “other actresses”.

The social media user advising Kangana Ranaut wrote: “Seriously @KanganaTeam you are top actress you should also buy fake followers like other actresses you deserve better than this.”

Kangana Ranaut replied by saying: “No, no I don’t want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving. Even if they become less it’s better …. Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for… there are consequences to such an act of irresponsibility.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut , who was last seen on screen in ‘Dhaakad’, will be seen in ‘Emergency’, ‘Chandramukhi 2‘, ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

