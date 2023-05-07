Kangana Ranaut is an eminent name in the Indian film industry and she has achieved great success through her diligence and hard work. Although, the actress didn’t have it easy in the initial days of her career. Kangana has recently opened up about the humiliations and struggles she faced at the beginning of her modelling days. The entertainment and fashion industry is a ruthless place and the National Award Winning actress had to go through the embarrassment to get to the place where she is today.

Kangana made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s Gangster at a very young age. She wooed the audience with her acting chops in films like Fashion, Queen and others. In addition to being a fierce actress, Kangana is very vocal about her opinions and never shies away from taking a jibe at people from the fraternity. The bold and beautiful actress from Himachal Pradesh pursued her dreams and made them happen with her conviction.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, in an interview, Kangana Ranaut spoke about her journey before being an actor and after leaving her home in Himachal Pradesh. She said, “When I left home in Himachal, I was 12-13 years old. I was studying in a hostel in Chandigarh. Later I came to Delhi and stayed for one to two years. In 2004, I came to Mumbai for a modelling assignment and then I threw away the phone my agency gave me. When they called me back (to Delhi), I even tore my ticket. I told them that I don’t want to go back. “

Kangana Ranaut further added, “Mujhe woh kaam karna hi nahi hai kyunki mujhe woh humesha modelling me nicha dikhate rehte they. Kyuki unko lagta tha ki Delhi me ramp model zyada hote hai. Uske liye 5’11 to 6 ft ki height chhaiye hoti hai ladkiyo ko. Aur meri 5’7 ki height hai. Mai sara din baithi rehti thi. Mujhe kehte they aaj bhi kaam nhi mila tumhe, tumhara kuch nahi hone wala modelling me.”

Kangana continued, “Then, I started getting catalogue (shoots) and ads where I had to stand behind others. I came to Mumbai for a catalogue shoot of saree. But, it’s okay, it used to help me with my expenses at that time.”

On the work front, Kangana has multiple projects in the kitty including Emergency, Chandramukhi 2, Tejas and Sita: The Incarnation.

