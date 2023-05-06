‘Golmaal’ Series To ‘Go Goa Gone’, Celebrate World Laughter Day With Kunal Kemmu’s Comedies

Celebrated for his versatile performances, actor Kunal Kemmu has impressively carved a niche for himself in the movie industry over the years. While he excels in all genres, there has always been a lot of excitement among fans to watch him do comedy. Recently seen winning hearts in his latest outing Kanjoos Makhichoos, Kunal portrays the role of a lower-middle-class man named Jamna Prasad Pandey who is infamous as a miser. While his family struggles to keep up with his antics of saving money, Jamna surely leaves us in splits with his antics.

Just like Kanjoos Makhichoos, Kunal Kemmu has previously also delivered some iconic comedies which continue to be a favourite of the cinelovers.

Today, as May 7th marks World Laughter Day, we have zeroed down actor’s 4 best comedies of all times, which will truly turn your Sunday into a fun day.

1. Lootcase

A hilarious comedy drama, Lootcase features Kunal as a middle-class man whose life changes after he finds a suitcase full of money. Making his character all the more entertaining are the hilarious dialogues, which keep us glued to the screen.

2. Go Goa Gone

Offering brilliant comic timing by the actor, Go Goa Gone is a Raj & DK directorial zombie action comedy which shows his character being stranded and hunted down by zombies, after a party in Goa. A must-watch, Kunal Kemmu leaves the audience in splits with his crazy antics in the film.

3. Dhol

Released in 2007, Dhol features Kunal as a lazy man who doesn’t wish to work very hard to make a living and that’s when he decides to marry a rich girl. Playing Goti, he offers some really funny and light-hearted comic moments.

4. The Golmaal Series

Last but definitely not least, The Golmaal Series to date is regarded as one of Kunal Kemmu’s best works. Seen playing the role of Laxman, he earns his livelihood by cheating people. His witty and hilarious one-liners are surely unmissable, showcasing how easy he makes comedy look. Post Golmaal 3, the actor also featured in Golmaal Again, which again is one of a kind.

