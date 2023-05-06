Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan made his debut with Anvita Dutt’s Qala, his performance was met with critical acclaim. However, it’s not just his acting skills that have captured the attention of the public and the media – he has been making waves in the fashion industry with his experimental and unique style.

Here are some of his recent looks that show how he’s taking over the fashion game, one look at a time:

Blue and Brilliant:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Shining Bright in Black:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Babil Khan’s blazer is taking away our blues:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Looking like an ART himself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Can we officially declare him as the Bae of Bollywood already?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Babil Khan’s style is a reflection of his personality and individuality, and it’s clear he’s taking over the fashion game one look at a time.

On the work front, Babil Khan will next share the screen space with R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyendu on the OTT project The Railway Men. The project is based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

