Miley Cyrus is not only known for her singing career, but she has also made a name in the acting industry. She became an overnight sensation for her performance as Hannah Montana under Disney’s banner. Her music albums have always been a hit. However, she had taken a long gap, and after years, when she returned to making music and released the album ‘Flowers’ it made history in the music industry. It has hit 2 billion streams, and to celebrate that, Cyrus shared a sultry video clip on her Instagram handle. Keep scrolling to watch it!

For the unversed, Miley enjoys a massive fanbase of 206 million followers on her IG handle, who admires her for not only her acting and singing skills, but also her sartorial choices when it comes to fashion. She has unique taste, and no one can deny that she is a true blue and bold fashionista.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few hours ago, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip where she can be seen wearing a shiny metallic gold high-cut swimsuit with a plunging neckline, through which the songstress flaunted her s*xy figure and cl*avage. She posed for the camera in the midst of a jungle bare foot and kept her look jewellery-free. She only added a bracelet. Along with the post, she captioned it thanking her audience, “Thanks a billion. I love you. ❤️”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

For makeup, Miley Cyrus opted for a dewy look, including a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, lots of mascara and mauve glossy lip shade. Kept her blonde hair open in curl locks. This post was dedicated to her album ‘Flowers‘ which surpassed 2 billion streams creating a Spotify history.

Her gold monokini resembled the metallic gold cut-out hooded gown that she wore in the OG music video for ‘Flowers‘. Well, we are in love with her s*xy look. What about you? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: When Bella Hadid Posed Seductively On Water Putting Her S*xiest A*s On Display In A Barely There Bikini

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News