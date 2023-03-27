BTS’ Jimin has taken the internet by storm with his latest album, Face, which marked his debut outing. Along with the album, the K-Pop star also released the music video of his track Like Crazy which has created a buzz among the band’s fan ARMY. Now, Jimin has reached a new milestone as his track has entered various music charts.

The South Korean boy band has taken the world by storm with their foot-tapping tracks and quirky moves. The band consists of seven members – RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga. To date, they have been nominated for five Grammy awards but have won none.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jimin is undoubtedly one of the biggest K-Pop stars across the world, and he is receiving a lot of love for his track Like Crazy. According to a report by Pop Base, Jimin has become the “first Korea soloist to earn a #1 on Global Spotify.” The singer has surpassed several music sensations, including Miley Cyrus and Shakira.

According to the news outlet, Jimin’s Like Crazy crossed 6.01 million streams on Spotify, while Miley Cyrus’ Flowers came down to #2 with 5.96 million. KAROL G and Shakira’s TQG acquired #3 with 5.33 million streams. Kill Bill by SZA is at #4 with 5.07 million, and PinkPantheress’ Boy’s a Liar Pt.2 is at #5 with 4.34 million streams.

ARMY cannot keep calm and is showering him with immense love. A fan lauded him and wrote, “Deserved What a legend!” while another penned, “What a king.”

Many also called him the “it” guy and wrote, “IT BOY THATS RIGHT.” A fourth fan commented, “he’s the it boy what can i say.”

A fifth fan wrote, “A KING A LEGEND.”

Congratulation to Jimin for reaching this new milestone.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus’ Muddy Feet’s Lyrics Indirectly Confirm Liam Hemsworth Cheating On Her? “You Smell Like Perfume That I Didn’t Purchase…”, Fans Say “Flowers Was Just The Beginning…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News