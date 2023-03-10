Miley Cyrus rose to fame at a very young age when she was featured on Disney Channel show Hannah Montana. Later, the celebrity made her name in showbiz and had many ups and downs in her personal and professional life. As she is in the headlines for her feud with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the singer once shared an incident of her s*x life during her former life as Hannah Montana.

Hannah was the role that Miley played on the Disney channel and garnered fame all around the world at the age of 12. The Disney star later went on to release many hit singles and became an internationally renowned artist. While she became famous at an early age, she once recalled how she felt putting on her wig after having s*x in her late teens.

During an old conversation with Elle, Miley Cyrus revealed her embarrassing s*x experience. She said, “The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can’t put the f*cking wig on again. It got weird. It just felt like. I was grown up.” She felt ‘ridiculous’ because she wanted to break out of the Hannah Montana mould while doing the show.

In the same conversation, touched upon her relationship with Disney in her teenage years. She said, “I’m not a Disney mascot. I’m a person.” After Miley cut her ties with Disney, she went on to develop her identity as a mature singer. Even though she received a lot of backlash from her fans, she was adamant about releasing the kind of music she wanted and being true to herself.

Miley Cyrus had wildlife, and it continues to get wilder. As she is soaring the success of her hit track, ‘Flowers’, her song has been a breakup anthem for the generation as it references Miley’s real-life incidents!

