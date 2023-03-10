Megan Fox is one of the most prominent personalities in the West. Ever since she was named the ‘Sexiest Woman In The World’ in 2008, her popularity has only multiplied with every passing day. The actress is currently in a relationship with American artist Machine Gun Kelly and if the recent reports are to be believed, their relationship has hit rock bottom, and the couple is struggling to stay together. Nonetheless, we have got you a stunning throwback to the time when Megan broke the mercury meter in a tiny animal print bikini and see-through crochet trousers with ex-husband Brian Austin Green caressing her baby bump back in the day. Scroll below to take a look at their picture.

Megan and Brian were married to each other for almost over a decade and share three kids together. While the Transformers actress is currently in a relationship with MGK, Green is in a relationship with Sharna Burgess and the couple welcomed their first child together last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2012 that Megan Fox was expecting her first child with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The couple’s pictures went viral on social media, where Brian was seen caressing Megan’s baby bump as she broke the mercury meter with her tiny bikini in animal print and see-through crochet trousers.

Megan Fox, as usual, looked incredibly s*xy and stunning, flaunting her natural beauty in the pictures. Take a look at the picture below:

Cut to 2023, and after having three kids also, Megan is super fit and in the best shape of her life.

What are your thoughts on Megan Fox’s pregnancy pictures with ex-husband Brian Austin Green? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez Turned Into A S*x-Goddess By Flaunting Her Busty Assets & Curvy Figure In A Cut-Out Detailing Powder-Blue Dress, Our Hearts Sighed ‘Ooh Mama’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News